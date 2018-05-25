Body of missing 5-year-old boy found under bridge in Kansas; stepmother arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Missing 5-year-old boy in Kansas (1 of 6)

Mother speaks as search for missing Kansas boy ramps up

Jamie Orr speaks about the search for her missing 5-year-old son in Wichita, Kansas. (WLS)

WICHITA, Kansas --
The body of Lucas Hernandez, a 5-year-old boy who had been missing for months, was found under a bridge in Kansas. His stepmother was arrested.

Officials said Lucas' body had been under the bridge, located east of Sedgwick, Kan., for a significant amount of time. KAKE reports the remains were identified by the boy's grandmother.

Lucas was reported missing by Emily Glass, his stepmother, back in February. After his disappearance, neighbors and relatives said they thought the boy was being abused.

Glass was arrested in February on child endangerment charges related to her 1-year-old daughter. She was acquitted in May. On Thursday, Glass was arrested for interference with law enforcement related to the case.

Lucas' father, Jonathan Hernandez, was arrested May 10 for an unrelated battery case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing boyu.s. & worldFBIbody foundchild death
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News