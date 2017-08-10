EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2291511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are search for missing man who was seen two days ago.

Authorities are working to determine if a body found northeast of downtown is that of a missing man.The remains were found Thursday afternoon on Chenevert Road, three miles south of the command center in the search for Donald Crenshaw.Friends of Crenshaw said the boots found on the body resemble boots Crenshaw had recently been seen wearing.Crenshaw hasn't been seen since a co-worker says he vanished from a freeway overpass Monday. The co-worker with Crenshaw at the time said the father of seven children was urinating on the side of the road.The man claimed Crenshaw was intoxicated and may have fallen from the overpass.Crenshaw's family says the whole thing doesn't add up, especially with convenience store footage surfacing that appears to show the man in the parking lot just 15 minutes before the alleged fall.