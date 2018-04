Authorities in Mississippi believe they have found the body of a 23-year-old Tennessee man wanted for killing his mother and friend, then confessing to the crimes on Facebook.A manhunt had been underway for Casey Lawhorn since Sunday.The two victims are the suspect's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.East Ridge Police confirmed to WTVC that Mississippi Highway Patrol located Lawhorn's vehicle in Jasper County, Mississippi, around 7 p.m. Sunday.He was not in the vehicle, police said.This comes after Casey's brother told WTVC that he had learned Casey was traveling southbound on I-59 through Mississippi.The name of the friend has not yet been released as the next of kin has not been notified.