Body found in search for 60-year-old deaf woman

Volunteers searching for a missing 60-year-old deaf woman have stumbled upon a body in southeast Houston.Texas EquuSearch says the body of a female was found while they were looking for clues in the disappearance of Elizabeth Rivera.The body was found in the 1900 block of Galveston Road by the railroad tracks.Rivera vanished without a trace two weeks ago after she was seen walking near Milby High School.A medical examiner is headed to the scene and will have to confirm the identity of the body.Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch said the body showed various signs of decomposition.