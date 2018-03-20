Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax

UPDATE: Thankfully, all clear! Pct. 1 deputies have cleared the scene near 11300 of Royal Village St. at 2600 Royal Blue. Suspicious box w/blinking light in park appears to be a hoax. Package deemed not harmful by Bomb Squad. Citizens now allowed back into nearby homes. — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 20, 2018

Pct. 1 deputies securing scene near 11300 of Royal Village St. at 2600 Royal Blue. Citizen called in suspicious box w/blinking light in nearby park. Harris County SO Bomb Squad en route. Surrounding homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/IjT2MiB0QQ — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 20, 2018

A bomb squad has cleared a suspicious box that was reportedly blinking a light at a northwest Harris County park Monday night.According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a bomb squad found no explosives near the 11300 block of Royal Village Street at Royal Blue.Instead, an old electronic device that posed no danger was located, authorities said.Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, though, believes someone purposely placed the device at the park to scare people, citing that it was wrapped and taped and an LED light was attached.According to deputy constables, a neighbor earlier reported seeing a suspicious box with a blinking light at a nearby park.A Harris County bomb squad was sent to the scene and surrounding homes were evacuated.