Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A bomb squad has cleared a suspicious box that was reportedly blinking a light at a northwest Harris County park Monday night.
According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a bomb squad found no explosives near the 11300 block of Royal Village Street at Royal Blue.
Instead, an old electronic device that posed no danger was located, authorities said.
Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, though, believes someone purposely placed the device at the park to scare people, citing that it was wrapped and taped and an LED light was attached.
UPDATE: Thankfully, all clear! Pct. 1 deputies have cleared the scene near 11300 of Royal Village St. at 2600 Royal Blue. Suspicious box w/blinking light in park appears to be a hoax. Package deemed not harmful by Bomb Squad. Citizens now allowed back into nearby homes.— Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 20, 2018
According to deputy constables, a neighbor earlier reported seeing a suspicious box with a blinking light at a nearby park.
A Harris County bomb squad was sent to the scene and surrounding homes were evacuated.
Pct. 1 deputies securing scene near 11300 of Royal Village St. at 2600 Royal Blue. Citizen called in suspicious box w/blinking light in nearby park. Harris County SO Bomb Squad en route. Surrounding homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/IjT2MiB0QQ— Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) March 20, 2018