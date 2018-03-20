Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities clear suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A bomb squad has cleared a suspicious box that was reportedly blinking a light at a northwest Harris County park Monday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a bomb squad found no explosives near the 11300 block of Royal Village Street at Royal Blue.

Instead, an old electronic device that posed no danger was located, authorities said.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, though, believes someone purposely placed the device at the park to scare people, citing that it was wrapped and taped and an LED light was attached.



According to deputy constables, a neighbor earlier reported seeing a suspicious box with a blinking light at a nearby park.

A Harris County bomb squad was sent to the scene and surrounding homes were evacuated.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES: Pay attention for these signs

If you suspect the package contains a bomb, or radiological, biological or a chemical threat, isolate the area immediately, call 911, and then wash your hands with soap and water.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suspicious packagebomb squadHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video