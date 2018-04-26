Bill Cosby: Inside his career and courtroom drama

One of prime time's most recognized stars faces a retrial in November on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago.Bill Cosby's journey to the courtroom was paved with dozens of accusations from incidents that allegedly happened over a career spanning more than 50 years.If convicted, Cosby faces at least 10 years in prison for each of the three charges brought against him.Here is a closer look at Cosby's rise to fame and dramatic fall:Cosby released his first comedy album, recorded at New York City's The Bitter End night club in Greenwich Village.NARAS nominated Cosby for a 1964 Grammy for Best Comedy Performance for his debut album.One year after his debut album, Cosby released his second comedy release, "I Started Out as a Child," recorded live at Mister Kelly's in Chicago, Illinois.Once again, NARAS honored Cosby with a nomination in the Best Comedy Performance category for the 7th annual Grammy Awards.Cosby won his first Grammy Award for "I Started Out as a Child" in Beverly Hills.NBC debuts "I Spy," a secret-agent buddy adventure series starring Cosby along with Robert Culp. The show lasted for three seasons. The show's final episode aired April 15, 1968.Cosby won his first of three consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series for "I Spy" at the Hollywood Palladium. He is the first African American actor to hold this record, taking home additional trophies in 1967 and 1968.After making waves on "I Spy," Cosby got a show named after himself. The comedian appeared as a high school gym teacher. The show lasted two seasons, and ended on March 21, 1971.Cosby starred in his first movie, "Man and Boy," about a Civil War soldier looking for a fresh start in Arizona.CBS seized the opportunity to cash in on Cosby's comedic fame with the animated series, "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids," which aired for eight seasons, ending on August 10, 1985.Cosby signed a lucrative deal with the company that makes Jell-O desserts, leading to his appearance in commercials and ads for their pudding and gelatin. The deal ended in 1999.Cosby received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.The American sitcom "The Cosby Show" debuted on NBC, bringing the upper-class Cosby family into living rooms from coast to coast. The show aired for eight seasons, ending in 1992.Bill and Hillary Clinton lavished praise on Cosby in a White House visit before he received the Kennedy Center Honors.Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand filed a police report, alleging Cosby assaulted her at his mansion in Pennsylvania in 2003. She claimed the actor and comedian drugged her, and that she woke up naked. She also said Cosby put his hands down her pants.Constand said she did not report the assault right away because of his fame and standing in the community.Ten years after her police report, Constand's accusation finally saw the light of day, and more sexual assault allegations were revealed. In all, at least 45 women claimed Cosby assaulted them, with the earliest allegation dating back to 1965.Despite attempts to quell the case, Cosby was charged in Constand's alleged 2004 assault.A judge denied Cosby's appeal to dismiss the Constand case, in spite of his argument that a former prosecutor allegedly said he wouldn't be brought up on charges.Judge Steven O'Neill ordered Cosby to stand trial, with the possibility of a sentence of at least 10 years in prison on three charges.Judge O'Neill ruled 13 Cosby accusers can testify in trial.After much speculation, Cosby revealed he would not testify in his own trial.Jury selected for Cosby trial.Andrea Constand took the stand in Pennsylvania, testifying against Cosby.After the trial, the jury told Judge O'Neill they were deadlocked in the Cosby case.After Judge O'Neill urged the jury to go back and attempt to reach a verdict, the jury came back two days later and said they were still deadlocked. A mistrial was declared.Judge O'Neill ordered Cosby's retrial for November.Cosby convicted on all counts of sexual assault in retrial.