A security camera captured a big rig heist in action. In surveillance video, you can see a man hook up the commercial truck to a fence. He then ripped it apart before driving off onto the freeway.The incident unfolded at ISO Moved Easy Transport off the Eastex Freeway.Owner Kelvin Hines said he's frustrated by the theft. Without the only working truck he has, Hines said his business is at a standstill."The business is really devastated. Both trucks went down at the same time," said Hines. "It makes me feel sick that people would go out and steal something from people that are working hard."If you have any information on this case or recognize the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.