Big parole hearings to watch

EMBED </>More Videos

Who could be the next infamous Texas inmate to be released?

Now that Clara Harris has been released on parole, who will be the next infamous Texas inmate to hit the streets?

In 2004, Susan Wright was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing her husband 193 times and burying him in the backyard. She was denied parole June 12, 2014. However, she has been scheduled for a new parole hearing in July of 2020.

David Duvall West and Cynthia Campbell Ray killed Cynthia's parents while they slept in their River Oaks Mansion.

West was sentenced to life in 1985 and denied parole on May 18, 2016. His next parole date is May 2019.

Cynthia Ray was sentenced to life in 1987 and denied parole in December of 2015.
Her next schedule parole date is December 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdouble murderparoleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Rockets and Warriors clash in Game 2
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Houston mayor added police overtime, but only after cutting it
Experts offer tips after 13-year-old says he was abducted
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Kalahari Water Park coming to Round Rock
College student with autism to graduate with 2 degrees
Show More
Young brothers killed in high-speed street racing crash
Alleged thieves steal elderly woman's wallet at Whole Foods
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community
More News