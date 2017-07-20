Beloved landmark in Houston's original Chinatown prepares to shutter

One of the last vestiges of EaDo's life as Houston's original Chinatown will soon disappear. Long Sing Supermarket, a Chinese grocer and meat market known for its display case filled with hanging pork and ducks, announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that it will soon close.The grocery store has a cult status among some members of Houston's restaurant community thanks to its incredibly cheap lunch specials, where diners could be rewarded with a heaping plate of char siu (barbecue pork) and duck for about $6. James Beard Award winner Justin Yu touted it as his favorite under-the-radar spot back in 2015.Count David Buehrer as one of the store's most passionate fans. The barista, who owns a number of coffee shops including Morningstar and Blacksmith with his partner Ecky Prabanto, tells CultureMap that he'll miss it dearly.