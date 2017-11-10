HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Bellaire High School graduate injured during a deadly rally in Charlottesville in August is sharing her story with ABC13.
Natalie Romero went to the counter-protest to stand up to white nationalists holding a demonstration, she told her mom.
Nearly three months later, Romero described the attack.
"After I was hit, it was like all black and I remember telling myself girl you better move. If you don't stand up, you might die," Romero said.
As Romero sat next to her mom, Erika Chaves, their love for each other became more apparent.
"Wow, amazing! Just to know that she's home," Chaves said.
One person was killed and 19 others were injured in the violent clash.
"I thought I was going to lose her," Chaves added.
Romero is back home in Houston and recovering, with stitches leaving a mark on her lip.
She said she plans on going back to the University of Virginia as early as the spring semester.
"I know this is going to live with her forever. I'm scared, but she'll be able to handle it," Chaves added.
