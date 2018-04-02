All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials responded to an "UpsetUnit incident" at the Chevron Phillips facility in Baytown late Sunday, according to the Community Awareness Emergency Response line.

The company would not elaborate on what "UpsetUnit incident" means.

The message stated the incident occurred at the facility at 11:05 p.m. Sunday. An all clear was given just before midnight.

During the incident, flames, flaring, noise, sirens and smoke were noticeable, the alert stated.



ABC13 viewers as far north as Liberty wrote on social media they felt the ground shake.

It appears no one was injured. A bright, white flash in the sky was caught on I-10 Transtar cameras.

No other details have been released.

According to the Chevron Phillips website, this plant produces about 80 percent of petrochemicals used in the United States. Petrochemicals are made from petroleum and natural gas. Other chemicals found at the plant include ethylene, high density polyethylene and low density polyethylene.
