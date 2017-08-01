BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --An officer responding to a fire is being called a hero after saving a resident from their burning mobile home.
According to Baytown police, officer Travis Rice noticed smoke coming from the mobile home in the 300 block of Massey Tompkins. He stopped to investigate and noticed the fire, police said.
Rice was able to get the man out of the home and to safety.
"This is why I do it," Rice said.
The resident suffered burns and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Statement from Baytown Police Department:
"At approximately 6 a.m. this morning, one of our officers was on his way to work when he noticed smoke coming from a mobile home in the 300 block of Massey Tompkins. Our officer stopped to investigate and found the mobile home on fire. He along with a citizen were able to break out a window and get the resident out of the mobile home and to safety. Unfortunately the resident did suffer burns and was subsequently flown to a Houston area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Baytown Fire Department responded as well and is investigating the cause of the fire."
