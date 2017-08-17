Basketball game ends in gun violence in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A game of basketball ends with shots fired on a court in north Houston.

It's not clear if the people playing or the spectators were the ones doing the shooting.

The shots were fired in Patrick Milton Park on the corner of Jensen Road and Caplin Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was hit.

Officers were able to follow a car leaving the court and arrested one person. That person is expected to be charged, but police would not be specific about his or her involvement.

"Apparently, different people were wagering over the game. There was some kind of dispute over a play in the game and that started the incident," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police.

Right now, police are checking hospitals to see if anyone was hurt in the incident.

