Bad odor leads police to man's body in car in Galena Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a foul odor led them to discover a man's body inside a car in Galena Park. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after they found a man dead inside a car in Galena Park.

Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is live at the scene where the discovery was made.

Neighbors called the Galena Park Police Department after they said they smelled something awful in the woods along Dunaway Street and Federal Road.

Officers found the man's body in a light-colored Chevy sedan, which was at the end of Dunaway Street.

There was also a dark-colored SUV that police towed away. Authorities are working to see if the SUV is related to this case.

Details surrounding the man's death are still unclear. Galena Park police would not go into detail on how the man died or if any weapons were recovered.

The medical examiner's office has custody of the man's body and will determine a cause of death.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodyGalena Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flames destroy 18-wheeler along North Freeway
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
Up in the air: Elevated bus lanes coming to the 610 West Loop
Facebook 'detectives' help lead deputies to alleged serial predator
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV
Coaster stalls with riders hanging in the air for hours
Want to save money? Gas up your car on Monday
Show More
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
City of Houston holding job fair today
Guys on the go: What to do to make morning routines smoother
Verlander throws for 14 strikeouts as Astros fall to Yankees
More News