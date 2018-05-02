Bad odor leads police to man's body in car in Galena Park

Police are investigating after they found a man dead inside a car in Galena Park.Neighbors called the Galena Park Police Department after they said they smelled something awful in the woods along Dunaway Street and Federal Road.Officers found the man's body in a light-colored Chevy sedan, which was at the end of Dunaway Street.There was also a dark-colored SUV that police towed away. Authorities are working to see if the SUV is related to this case.Details surrounding the man's death are still unclear. Galena Park police would not go into detail on how the man died or if any weapons were recovered.The medical examiner's office has custody of the man's body and will determine a cause of death.