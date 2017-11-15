Suspect in slow-speed chase on East Freeway was not drunk, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in jail after a slow-speed chase from West University to east Houston overnight.

Eyewitness News reporter Pooja Lodhia is live at West University Place Police department, where the suspect is in custody.

The chase began just before 2 a.m. when police attempted to pull over a driver for failing to use his blinker properly.

Police say the suspect was holding up traffic on I-10 as he drove 30 to 40 mph on the freeway.

The vehicle was eventually spiked by police along I-10 near Federal.

"Our officers were able to get ahead of the chase, deploy spike strips, flatten the tires," explained Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "The vehicle stopped at I-10 and Federal and officers took the suspect into custody."

Police say they initially believed the suspect may have been drunk or impaired, but test results came back negative for both.

The driver was arrested and charged with evading a motor vehicle.

