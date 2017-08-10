CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old in fridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teen babysitters seen putting baby in fridge

DANVERS, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Two teen babysitters are facing charges of assault and child endangerment after a video shows them putting a baby inside a refrigerator.

The incident was caught on Snapchat.

Police said one of the Snaps show the 7-month-old's caregivers, including the tot's cousin, put the girl in the refrigerator, close the door and laugh.

The baby didn't spend too long inside and she wasn't hurt.

While she is speechless over the whole stunt, the child's mother said she knows her niece didn't intend to do harm.

"Kids do stupid things," said the mom who only went by Bonnie. "I know she wouldn't hurt my daughter and that wasn't her intentions. I think it was all foolishness, stupidity."

After the ordeal, the mother said she is not allowing her niece to babysit her daughter.

