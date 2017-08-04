Babysitter helps resuscitate child found at bottom of pool

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) --A teenage babysitter helped resuscitate a 2-year-old child who was found at the bottom of a Bacliff pool.
Authorities were called to the community pool in the 4900 block of Chase Court Drive just before noon on Friday. According to investigators, the 15-year-old babysitter brought the 2-year old and her older sibling to the pool, and the 2-year-old had been seen "resting by the side of the pool."
An unrelated 11-year-old later noticed the 2-year-old at the bottom of the pool, and that child brought the girl to the surface.
The babysitter then performed life-saving measures on the 2-year-old, who regained consciousness and was breathing when first responders arrived, police said.
The 2-year-old was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center; her present condition is not known.
