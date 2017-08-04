Babysitter helps resuscitate child found at bottom of pool

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) --
A teenage babysitter helped resuscitate a 2-year-old child who was found at the bottom of a Bacliff pool.

Authorities were called to the community pool in the 4900 block of Chase Court Drive just before noon on Friday. According to investigators, the 15-year-old babysitter brought the 2-year old and her older sibling to the pool, and the 2-year-old had been seen "resting by the side of the pool."

An unrelated 11-year-old later noticed the 2-year-old at the bottom of the pool, and that child brought the girl to the surface.

The babysitter then performed life-saving measures on the 2-year-old, who regained consciousness and was breathing when first responders arrived, police said.

The 2-year-old was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center; her present condition is not known.

VIDEO: Pool safety tips you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Before you head to the pool this summer, check out these pool safety tips.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
drowningchildrenchild rescuedwater rescueBacliff
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
HPD investigating earlier crash with woman who killed cop
Ex-cop accused in deadly DWI crash found dead
HCSO investigating shell casing-strewn scene in Crosby
School cop busted for alleged child porn
Spotty rain this Friday evening and wet weekend ahead
Monitoring 2 tropical waves that may develop next week
Lawyer: Shooting was self-defense, not scorned lover
Houston Restaurant Weeks locations outside the loop
Show More
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli convicted on 3 counts
Selena's brother a no-show for court date
Ousted deputy appealing termination after Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
More News
Photos
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
More Photos