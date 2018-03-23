Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita

EMBED </>More Videos

Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita. (KTRK)

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A babysitter has been arrested after a 3-year-old was found alone on the sidewalk in Atascocita.

Deputes believe the child had been outside for nearly 40 minutes before the babysitter returned to the home on Trinity Knoll Way.

The babysitter, identified as Jorge Gomez, allegedly failed to inform another roommate inside the home that he was leaving.

Investigators found another young child inside the home.

Gomez was charged with child endangerment. A bond amount has not been set.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermentbabyAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video