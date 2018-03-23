Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita

A babysitter has been arrested after a 3-year-old was found alone on the sidewalk in Atascocita.Deputes believe the child had been outside for nearly 40 minutes before the babysitter returned to the home on Trinity Knoll Way.The babysitter, identified as Jorge Gomez, allegedly failed to inform another roommate inside the home that he was leaving.Investigators found another young child inside the home.Gomez was charged with child endangerment. A bond amount has not been set.