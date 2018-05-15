Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors said the 3-month-old child hit by a softball may have suffered brain damage. (WTVD)

ROCHESTER, Minn. --
Doctors say an infant may have suffered brain damage when struck by an overthrown softball at her father's game in northeastern Iowa.

Mayo Clinic physicians in Rochester, Minnesota, have been balancing various medications as they treat 8-week-old McKenna Hovenga, whose skull was fractured.

7-week-old baby hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
A 7-week-old baby is being treated for skull fractures and brain bleeds after she was hit in the head by a softball while watching her father play.


She was struck while in the arms of her mother, Kassy, on May 2 in Shell Rock, some 95 miles northeast of Des Moines.

A post on the Healing for McKenna Facebook page says doctors have pinpointed her seizures to two areas of the brain that appear to have been damaged, areas related to motor skills and development. The extent of any damage remains unclear.

Another post says Kassy was allowed to hold McKenna on Mother's Day for the first time in 10 days.

Those who wish to donate can do so McKenna's YouCaring site.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredsportsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
Shoplifters hit Houston adult novelty store
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Harris County property tax protest deadline is today
STILL NO CLUES: 3 men found dead under pickup truck in 2011
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartments
Show More
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Author known for 'The Right Stuff' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' dies
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel image above truck
Waco bartender confronts unwanted ceiling fan snake
More News