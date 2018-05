EMBED >More News Videos Police are investigating after a baby was dropped off at an HFD station in southwest Houston.

We're following breaking news in southwest Houston, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was dropped off at a Houston fire station.Houston Police are at Station 76 in the 7200 block of Cook Road.According to HPD, the child was dropped off around 8:39 p.m. Monday.We do not know the condition of this child or whether police know the identity of the child's parents.