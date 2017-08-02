Snapchat video of baby alligator drinking, smoking under investigation

PSPCA investigates Snapchat video. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 1, 2017. (WPVI)

A case of animal cruelty is under investigation after someone shared video of the incident on Snapchat.

It shows a group of young men forcing a baby alligator to drink alcohol and putting a cigarette in its mouth.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is now looking for information about those offenders, including who they are and where the abuse took place.

"Those things that were done would be considered violations under Pennsylvania law. People think they're bulletproof a lot of time and they don't go to the eventual end result and we get a lot of cases on social media of people doing really heinous things whether it be to an animal or a person. Unfortunately, the shock value is going down and down," Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSCPA, said.

Once authorities locate the alligator, the SPCA may seize it from its owner.

