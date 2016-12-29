Texas names best personalized plates for 2016.

My Plates Top Personalized Plates for 2016

You can call them clever, hilarious and a symbol of self-expression. They are Texas' funniest and most classic license plates for 2016.My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations in a series of category awards. The list started with over 30,000 different personalized plates and were narrowed down to a top 27 across nine categories."Every day across the year we see very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year. We have a lot of fun with our team and sometimes heated debates in order to cut it down to our final selection," said Steve Farrar, president of My Plates in a statement.TEX BORNI@MURICA (I love America)TXN BLUDEYZOF TX (Eyes of Texas on burnt Orange plate)ATX AGIELSU@MAMA (on a Purple plate)YULQQKN (You looking)URNZVAY (You are in the way)L8R G8OR (Later Gator)2 WIFEYMRS@MR (Missus loves Mister)LV@UMORE (Love you more)MEEEOWWUF WUFANMAL@VR (Animal Lover)EVL TWINGOAL DGRGOT BAILCHWBACA (Chewbacca - Star Wars theme)DEADPUL (Deadpool)CPTMRCA (Captain America)DA CWBYSGO CUBBZHUT HUTPORSHAHYBUYGAS (on an electric car)LIKE NEW