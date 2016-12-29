AUTOMOTIVE

Texas names best personalized license plates for 2016

Texas names best personalized plates for 2016.

You can call them clever, hilarious and a symbol of self-expression. They are Texas' funniest and most classic license plates for 2016.

My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations in a series of category awards. The list started with over 30,000 different personalized plates and were narrowed down to a top 27 across nine categories.

"Every day across the year we see very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year. We have a lot of fun with our team and sometimes heated debates in order to cut it down to our final selection," said Steve Farrar, president of My Plates in a statement.

My Plates Top Personalized Plates for 2016

Best Texas/USA Pride Plates 2016
TEX BORN
I@MURICA (I love America)
TXN BLUD

Best College Plates 2016
EYZOF TX (Eyes of Texas on burnt Orange plate)
ATX AGIE
LSU@MAMA (on a Purple plate)

Best Plate Speak Plates 2016
YULQQKN (You looking)
URNZVAY (You are in the way)

L8R G8OR (Later Gator)

Best Romantic Plates for 2016
2 WIFEY
MRS@MR (Missus loves Mister)
LV@UMORE (Love you more)

Cutest Plates for 2016
MEEEOW
WUF WUF
ANMAL@VR (Animal Lover)

Funniest Plates 2016
EVL TWIN
GOAL DGR
GOT BAIL
Best Movie Themed Plates 2016
CHWBACA (Chewbacca - Star Wars theme)
DEADPUL (Deadpool)
CPTMRCA (Captain America)

Best Sports Related Plates 2016
DA CWBYS
GO CUBBZ
HUT HUT

Best Auto Related Plates 2016
PORSHAH
YBUYGAS (on an electric car)
LIKE NEW
Related Topics:
automotivecarDMVtexas news
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Huge seal partially crushes Toyota
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
PHOTOS: Top 38 sexiest and safest vehicles of 2017
Ford recalling 680K cars due to front seat belt defect
More Automotive
Top Stories
Stepson of soldier killed: 'I just want to tell him I love him'
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
How Amazon Echo listens and what it stores
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
BBB releases list of top scams for 2016
Show More
Soldiers named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
More Photos