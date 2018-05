The next time you shop for a new car, it will have a rear back-up camera.Beginning this week, all new cars in the U.S. are now required to be equipped with backup cameras as a standard safety feature.This requirement comes after Congress passed a law in 2008, but was caught up in red tape.Advocacy group kidsandcars.org says this law will lead to fewer instances of drivers backing into people and saving countless lives, especially the lives of children.