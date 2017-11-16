PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --The city of Pasadena will hold a public auction this weekend with over 100 vehicles up for bid.
Some of the vehicles in the auction include surplus city vehicles, confiscated and abandoned vehicles.
All of the auction items may be viewed on Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Nov. 18, vehicle viewing starts at 7 a.m., and bidding will begin at 9 a.m. at the Maintenance Services Facility on Red Bluff Road.
For more information, visit the auction's website.
