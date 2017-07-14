AUTOMOTIVE

Miracle mechanics are changing lives one car at a time

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
A local pastor's passion to give away free cars is reaching new heights!

Pastor Chris Williams has helped dozens of single moms and military wives get back on their feet and back on the road by giving away free cars.

ABC13 showed the giveaway that changed Susan Laniewski's life forever.

"I probably cried for a good hour. My daughter would vouch for that," she said.

Months later, Laniewski is in the driver's seat with her special needs daughter right next to her, no missing any more doctor's appointments like she used to.

"Numerous people in my life were blessed by this," she said.

Pastor Williams thought this was something he would do a couple of times a week.

"When I started this, I thought it was something we would do once or twice a week," Pastor Williams said.

But just two months after Pastor Williams got a Foti High Five, he was flooded with applicants in need. There are now 100 on his list. Donations poured in and helped God's Garage get a new home. A new headquarters was built and God's Garage is now 3,500 square feet with three car lifts and shiny new tools. Twenty mechanics are now volunteering to give hope to those who have no hope.

"If we could just get a heart to help people, I think our world would be different," Pastor Williams said. "I really feel that's God's call on me. I was blessed to go out and show others."

The grand opening of God's Garage is this Sunday. If you have an old car that you may be thinking of trading in for a few hundred dollars, then you can donate them and make a huge difference.

RELATED: Former MMA fighter and team mechanics help single mothers, widows and military wives

