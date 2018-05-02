LYFT

Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo

If you're planning to celebrate with friends on Cinco de Mayo, Lyft is offering you an incentive to take a sober ride.

Starting Saturday, May 5, Texans can claim a free ride (up to $10) here.

Lyft says it is launching a new initiative called Sober Rides, TX with the support of the Texas Municipal Police Association.

In a news release from Lyft, the TMPA is quoted as follows:

"Recent data shows that Texas led the nation in traffic fatalities, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to 44 percent of these deaths," said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of Texas Municipal Police Association. "We are grateful for Lyft's leadership in helping the more than 27,000 local, county and state law enforcement officers we represent across Texas keep our citizens safe."

Lyft says it will make an initial investment of $50,000 in the program with the hope that it will only gain more support throughout Texas communities in the future.
