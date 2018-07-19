AUTOMOTIVE

Keep your car cool in the summer heat

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot car cures: Try these air conditioning hacks

By
It's not always easy to find shaded parking, so Hyundai offers these recommendations for getting the best performance from your air conditioner.
Use the bottom vents only

We love to blast the cold air in our face but using the bottom vents right when you get inside will push the hot air up and out of your vehicle.

Use the air re-circulation button

Using this button on your air conditioner, instead of pulling hot air from outside, will re-circulate cool air to drop the temperature inside your vehicle faster.
Open the sunroof

This allows hot air to escape the top of your vehicle.

Freeze water in a bottle

Take it with you! Use it as a cool compress, then a cool drink once it melts.

Cover your steering wheel with a blanket

Covering your steering wheel and gear shift will make it a lot more comfortable to touch when it comes time to jump inside your steamy car and take off.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveweatherheatcarair conditioner
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open
Cheaper car insurance rates if you live in Clear Lake
New 'Yoshi' service brings gas and oil changes to your home
68 luxury cars and motorcycles valued at $5.2M destroyed
Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
More Automotive
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News