How to keep your car running in cold weather

The cold weather can mean big problems for your car. A-Autoworks mechanic Xavier Rivera has some advice to help drivers protect their vehicles."Check all your fluids. Check your oil level," Rivera said.It's important check radiator fluid. There is water in the radiator, and if there's too much, it could freeze."If it's 20 (degrees) like it was this morning, it could be frozen," Rivera advised.Drivers should also monitor tire pressure when it's cold and let their cars warm up."It's very important for that because your computer has all these sensors that it runs off of -- temperature sensors, pressure sensors -- so when they have the right readings, your computer will run right, you'll get the most efficiency, less pollution," added Rivera.