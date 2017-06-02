AUTOMOTIVE

Harley recalls bikes; oil line can detach and cause crash

Harley Davidson recalls bikes due to faulty oil line which can detach and possibly cause the rider to crash.

DETROIT, Michigan --
The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.
SEE ALSO: Harley-Davidson motorcycles investigated for brake failure

Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start on Tuesday.

