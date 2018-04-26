AUTOMOTIVE

Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford is saying so long to the Taurus, Fiesta and Fusion. (KTRK)

Ford will shed most of its North American car lineup as part of broad plan to save money and make the company more competitive in a fast-changing marketplace, one that includes a dramatic shift toward trucks and SUVs in the U.S.

The changes include getting rid of all cars in the region during the next four years except for the Mustang sports car and a compact Focus crossover vehicle. Ford will no longer sell the Fusion midsize car, Taurus large car, CMax hybrid compact and Fiesta subcompact in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Ford says its net income rose slightly in the first quarter due largely to a lower income tax rate.

The automaker says it made $1.74 billion, or 43 cents per share, compared with $1.59 billion, or 40 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $41.96 billion.

Ford also says it has found another $11.5 billion in cost cuts and efficiencies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldfordcarsbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Audi recalls nearly 1.2 million vehicles
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Why lowering your car insurance rate may start with one call
Tesla drivers still feeling safe despite deadly crash
More Automotive
Top Stories
4th teen likely filming deadly street race for social media
White House doctor withdraws as VA secretary nominee
MOVING ON: Rockets eliminate T-Wolves in Game 5, 122-104
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
DIY phone repair kits save you money but at what cost?
Reading Road US-59 overpass to close in Rosenberg
Man faces felony charges for 16th DUI
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Houston seeking millions for Jones Plaza renovation
Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands
'They will catch you' 9-year-old girl chases purse snatcher
Bicyclists pressing for fixes after woman hit by dump truck
More News