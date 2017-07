If you're hitting the road for a summer road trip, don't forget to check your car for recalls.One in three cars in Texas has an unfixed safety recall, making it the highest in the nation.According to Carfax, about 63 million cars on the road are defective and potentially unsafe.This is a 34 percent increase over last year.You can check if your vehicle needs a fix at the link here . A Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, is required.