On average, Clear Lake residents pay $885.68 annually for car insurance, making the location cheaper than most other Greater Houston areas when it comes to vehicle insurance,Of the 26 Houston neighborhoods included in the study, Clear Lake ranked as the 10th-cheapest area for car insurance rates. East Downtown and Midtown are the cheapest, not breaking $800, and West University Place is by far the most expensive at over $1,300, according to the study.The average cost of car insurance across all Houston neighborhoods is $918.47, putting Clear Lake below average. Nearly $717 separates car insurance rates between the cheapest and most expensive neighborhoods, according to the study.A big factor in car insurance pricing is crime rates. Lake Houston and Kingwood are among the safer areas in Houston and held cheaper insurance rates at $844.94 and $830.23 respectively, according to the study.Income levels also affect insurance rates. West University Place is among the richest Houston neighborhoods, which is a factor in its high car insurance costs, according to the study.To conduct the study, Compare.com built a test profile by looking at drivers age 22 or older who are either renting or in a single-family home. The drivers in the study all had clean driving records, proof of prior insurance, a bachelor's degree and no additional drivers on their policy.