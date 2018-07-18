Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction

The City of Pasadena is holding a public vehicle auction on Saturday, July 21.Nearly 100 vehicles will be up for bid, including surplus city vehicles, as well as confiscated and abandoned vehicles.All of the auction items may be viewed on Friday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.On Saturday, July 21, vehicle viewing starts at 7 a.m., and bidding will begin promptly at 9 a.m.Prospective bidders can register on-site the day of the auction, beginning at 7 a.m., or fill out the online auction registration form on the city's website.Cash, MasterCard, Visa and American Express cards are the only forms of payment that will be accepted.