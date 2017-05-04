COOL SPACES

Buying a car? Carvana changing the way to purchase a vehicle

Carvana is letting customers buy cars with a coin operated vending machine in west Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You know how vending machines work, but what if you could buy a car the same way?

Carvana is letting customers do just that with its coin operated vending machine in west Houston.

This cool space stands eight stories tall in a glass tower and can hold up to 30 vehicles at a time.

Carvana.com allows customers to skip the dealership and search for and buy a vehicle online. Once the purchase is complete, customers can chose to have to have their car delivered to their doorstep or pick it up at the vending machine free of charge.

Once Houstonians arrive at 10939 Katy Freeway, they select their names from a kiosk at the vending machine and insert a Carvana-branded coin. The machine then moves the car into a delivery bay where customers retrieve it.

"We took the concept of a parking garage and tweaked it," said Kristen Collins, General Manager of Carvana Houston. "And it doesn't look like your typical dealership, more like a fun place you want to stop by and check out."

Carvana Houston was the first of four vending machine towers to open in Texas. There are also locations in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.

