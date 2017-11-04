AUTOMOTIVE

BMW issues recall for fire risk in 1 million cars

EMBED </>More Videos

If you have a BMW, you may have to park your vehicle outdoors until it can be repaired. (KTRK)

If you have a BMW, you may have to park your vehicle outdoors until it can be repaired.

The automaker is recalling more than a million cars and SUVs because parts could overheat and start a fire under the hood.

BMW says the risk is low, but it recommends owners keep affected vehicles parked outdoors until repairs are made.

One recall involves the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve, and the other recall involves wiring and electrical connectors in the system that controls air flow for heating and air conditioning. Both NHTSA safety recall reports can be read below.

The PCV valve heater recall affects 740,561 BMW vehicles from these models and years: 128i from 2008 through 2011; and the 328i, 525i, 528i, 530i, X3. X5 and Z4 from 2007 through 2011.

The blower motor system connectors recall affects 672,775 vehicles of these models and years: 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi and M3 from 2006 through 2011; 335is from 2007 through 2011; and the 335d from 2009 through 2011.

Some of the 3-series models are listed in both recalls.

Dealers will start making those repairs on Dec 18.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
automotiveBMWrecall
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Tips to avoid buying a flood damaged vehicle
A new Bugatti: Tilman Fertitta owner of Houston dealership
Get under the hood to avoid buying a flooded car
More Automotive
Top Stories
Houston Astros honored with parade at Walt Disney World
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Young fan does perfect James Harden impression
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Expecting a hot November weekend in Houston
Show More
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrating big win by helping animals
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Trip down memory lane: How has UH changed?
4 hurt as fiery explosion rips through SE Houston home
Best moments from Astros World Series parade
More News
Top Video
Young fan does perfect James Harden impression
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them
More Video