BMW issues recall for fire risk in 1 million cars

If you have a BMW, you may have to park your vehicle outdoors until it can be repaired.The automaker is recalling more than a million cars and SUVs because parts could overheat and start a fire under the hood.BMW says the risk is low, but it recommends owners keep affected vehicles parked outdoors until repairs are made.One recall involves the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve, and the other recall involves wiring and electrical connectors in the system that controls air flow for heating and air conditioning. Both NHTSA safety recall reports can be read below.The PCV valve heater recall affects 740,561 BMW vehicles from these models and years: 128i from 2008 through 2011; and the 328i, 525i, 528i, 530i, X3. X5 and Z4 from 2007 through 2011.The blower motor system connectors recall affects 672,775 vehicles of these models and years: 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi and M3 from 2006 through 2011; 335is from 2007 through 2011; and the 335d from 2009 through 2011.Some of the 3-series models are listed in both recalls.Dealers will start making those repairs on Dec 18.