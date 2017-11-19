LOCK YOUR DOORS: Authorities searching for suspect on foot after chase in northwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities chasing suspect on foot in NW Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police with assistance from Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are currently in a foot pursuit of a suspect in northwest Houston.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male, near Willow Chase Boulevard and Breton Ridge Street.

According to police, the chase started around 2:51 p.m. near Perry Road and Cypress Mills Drive. Officers were attempting to pull over the suspect when he took off.

Police said the suspect ditched the car and ran into a nearby apartment complex.

A perimeter has been set up in the 7100 block of Centre Oaks Drive.

Residents in the area are being asked to lock their doors.



We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more details when they become available.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
police chaseHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Texans end 3-game losing streak with win against Cardinals
"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash
Border agents open gates for couple's 3-minute wedding
PHOTOS: Texans cheerleaders unveil new calendar
Social justice groups to 'take a knee' at Texans game
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Show More
Honda recalls 800,000 Odyssey minivans over seats
New H-E-B store in Baytown opens in two weeks
Shipley Do-Nuts celebrating its 81st birthday in Houston
MoviePass banking on $7 a month for movie tickets
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
More News
Top Video
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash
'Kitten yoga' instructor aims for fit humans and felines
More Video