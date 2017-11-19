Pct 4 Deputies are assisting HPD near Breton Ridge/Willow Chase locate 1 b/m suspect who fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit. Avoid the area if possible and lock your doors. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) November 19, 2017

Houston police with assistance from Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are currently in a foot pursuit of a suspect in northwest Houston.Authorities are searching for the suspect, who is described as a black male, near Willow Chase Boulevard and Breton Ridge Street.According to police, the chase started around 2:51 p.m. near Perry Road and Cypress Mills Drive. Officers were attempting to pull over the suspect when he took off.Police said the suspect ditched the car and ran into a nearby apartment complex.A perimeter has been set up in the 7100 block of Centre Oaks Drive.Residents in the area are being asked to lock their doors.We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more details when they become available.