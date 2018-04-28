Authorities search for suspect who attempted to kidnap 2 women

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap two women Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect tried to kidnap one victim in the 900 block of north Vista Drive and the other victim in the 1600 block of Bend Drive.

Witnesses told deputies that the man assaulted one of the victim's and attempted to force her into his vehicle before she was able to break free.

Constables say the other victim was riding her bike when a man forced her into his vehicle and drove away. The victim told authorities that she was able to forcefully escape from the vehicle after traveling about two blocks.

Investigators described the suspect as a thin built black male in his early 20s, bald and clean shaven. He was driving a silver four-door Honda.
