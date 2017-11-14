Authorities search for possible serial killer after 4th person gunned down in Tampa area

4th person shot dead in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Florida --
Police say they are using a SWAT team and dogs to search a Florida neighborhood for a possible serial killer after a fourth victim was gunned down.

Tampa interim Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters Tuesday that detectives can't be certain the early morning shooting of 60-yar-old Ronald Felton is related to last month's 10-day spree that claimed three lives in the city's Seminole Height's neighborhood, but officers are treating it like it is.

He said he believes the suspect lives in the neighborhood and asked residents to stay inside until the search is completed.

Felton was fatally shot just before 5 a.m. by a gunman who ambushed him from behind as he crossed a street.

The three earlier victims were shot for no apparent reason after getting off a bus alone. They were not robbed.

