Authorities release surveillance video of home invasion suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a designer belt wearing suspect who is accused of burglarizing a home in west Houston.

Authorities were called to the 4600 block of Floyd Street around 9:20 a.m Friday.

The Houston Police Department says the suspect shattered the homeowners' backdoor to gain entry.

The homeowner told authorities that expensive watches, jewelry, and a semi-automatic handgun totaling over $56,000 were stolen from the home.

HPD released surveillance video and photos of the suspect wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt and a Gucci belt.
