CANYON LAKE, Texas (KTRK) --Comal County authorities have recovered the body of a Houston man who went missing on Canyon Lake after giving his life jacket to his daughter following a jet ski accident.
In a Facebook post, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said Michael Talley's body was recovered from a part of the lake near where he is believed to have gone under.
Talley was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, Talley took his twin girls to Canyon Lake for a birthday trip. He was riding a jet ski with his daughter, Daja, when a sudden turn caused them to fall off.
"My dad had made a sharp turn and we both fell into the water," Daja said.
Daja said she was wearing a life jacket but still went under the water. After she resurfaced, she started to cry out for her dad. Daja said her dad took off his life jacket and gave it to her.
"He thought I was going to drown," she said.
While Michael struggled to stay above water, someone arrived with another jet ski to help.
"He was saying, 'come on, come on.' Then the lady was trying to let [Michael] on the jet ski and he couldn't, and he slipped off of it," Daja said. "I didn't see him anymore."
