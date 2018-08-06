Fireworks display goes wrong, landing in Busch Stadium bleachers

EMBED </>More Videos

Firework goes into the stands at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
Fans at a Cardinals' game received more than what they bargained for during the game's fireworks show at Busch Stadium.

Captured on video fans began to scatter away from their seats after one firework went straight into the stands.

"It just seemed like it went straight up in the air and came straight down right in front us, hit a chair and some kind of rupture, right in front of us," said fan Natalie Carlson.

It appeared to be a typical display of booms over Busch Stadium, but the video captured when a firework hits the stadium lights and from there the stand catch a huge spark.

"Everybody was just shocked and I grabbed my friends and was like, 'everybody scoot back, get under something just in case it happens again," Carlson told KMOV.

Since the incident, the Cardinals staff said no injuries were reported and have been talking with the fire department about what happened.

An investigation is being conducted to make sure it does not happen again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksSt. Louis CardinalsMLBfire departmentsMissouri
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News