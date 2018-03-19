Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at Stoneman Douglas High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is taken into custody. (KTRK)

PARKLAND, Florida --
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

A Broward Sheriff's Office report says 18-year-old Zachary Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing.

The report says the teen was found riding his skateboard at the school though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus. The report adds that Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in."

His 19-year-old brother, Nikolas Cruz, faces 17 first-degree murder charges in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting.

Jail records didn't immediately list an attorney for Zachary Cruz.

LISTEN: New 911 calls from inside Florida school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Newly released 911 calls from inside Stoneman Douglas High School

TIMELINE: How Florida high school shooting unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel gives a timeline of events in the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida.

FBI investigates after YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment in 2017
EMBED More News Videos

The comment said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

