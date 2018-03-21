AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 5 explosions in 18 days before suspect blew himself up

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are how the events of the Austin bombings have unfolded over the last few weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas --
After three weeks of deadly bomb blast placing Austin under a blanket of fear, the suspect killed himself as officers moved in.


Here is a timeline of when these terrifying events occurred:

Friday, March 2
6:55 a.m.
Anthony Stephan House found a package that was left overnight on his doorstep. The package detonated, causing serious injuries. He was hospitalized and later died.

Monday, March 12
6:44 a.m.
A package found outside an Austin home exploded when it was brought inside. A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 40-year-old woman was badly wounded but expected to live.

11:50 a.m.
A similar package exploded at a residence across town, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Sunday, March 18
8:32 p.m.
Austin police responded to a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive. Two men in their 20s were taken to a hospital with serous injuries.

9:31 p.m.
Residents are advised to stay inside their homes while police comb the area.

Monday, March 19
"Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package. Do not even go near it," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley cautioned residents.

Tuesday, March 20
12:30 a.m.
A package exploded while on a conveyor belt at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, near San Antonio. One worker suffered ringing in her ears from the blast.

Midday
A suspicious package was reported at a FedEx facility in Austin. It happened near Austin's airport.

Wednesday, March 21
Police located the suspect in a motel parking lot in Round Rock. As officers approached, they saw the 24-year-old man detonated a bomb in his vehicle. He died following the blast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionsuspicious packagewoman injuredteen killedAustin
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video