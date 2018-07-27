Off-duty officer stops mall jewelry store heist from happening at Memorial City Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty officer stops jewelry heist from happening at Memorial City Mall (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police believe a jewelry store inside Memorial City Mall was on the verge of a smash-and-grab robbery that was thwarted by an off-duty officer.

According to Memorial Villages police, as many as five people were inside a jewelry store Friday at the mall.

When it appeared that they were about to commit the robbery, the officer approached them. Police said the men ran outside, got into their cars and drove away.

Police said a short chase took place involving mall security. They said the suspects jumped out of their vehicles and ran away. They were able to leave the area completely when some one picked them up in another vehicle and drove off.

Police did not disclose descriptions of the suspects.
RELATED: Police release surveillance video of smash-and-grab that prompted mall scare (Jan. 3, 2018)
EMBED More News Videos

Police release surveillance video of attempted smash-and-grab that prompted shooting scare at Memorial City Mall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaserobberymallHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News