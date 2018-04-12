Athletic therapist 16th person to die after hockey team bus crash in Canada

EMBED </>More Videos

A 16th victim has died after a bus crash that killed members of a Canadian hockey team. (KTRK)

A 16th victim has died after a bus crash that killed members of a Canadian hockey team.

Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons died from her injuries Wednesday.

She was 25 years old.

A memorial outside her family's home in Canada continues to grow, with people adding athletic tape and training supplies.

The team was on its way to a playoff game last week when their bus collided with a semi trailer.

Canadian police are still investigating the crash scene in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
canadau.s. & worldbus crashhockey
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Woman questioned in boyfriend's deadly shooting in N. Houston
'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins
ETX nurse allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries
Parents charged with murder 20 years after child abuse
Woman killed riding bicycle along Gulf Fwy at S. Beltway
Show More
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
White Castle introduces meatless burgers that 'bleed'
Rockets fans confident heading into 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Keep your cash: How to travel on credit card points
More News