HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --One of the two high school students killed in a drunk driving crash in Atascocita has been laid to rest.
Mourners gathered Monday afternoon for the funeral of Salma Gomez at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble.
Gomez and fellow Atascocita High School student Chloe Robison were passengers in a car that crashed into a tree last week.
Both girls died in the wreck. The driver, Jaggar Smith, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Robison's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.
Families of Atascocita HS students want their memories to live on
Teen admitted to drinking MD 20/20 before fatal crash