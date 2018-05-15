At least 1 killed, 3 injured after mysterious explosion rocks medical building

TARA FOWLER
At least one person is dead and three more were injured after a mysterious explosion rocked a Southern California building Tuesday.

Officials are unclear what led to the explosion, but are not ruling anything out. Bomb technicians are inside the medical building in Aliso Viejo, which was undergoing a renovation, to determine the cause, officials said.

There's no "initial indication" of terrorism right now, Mike Gifford, spokesperson for FBI in Los Angeles, said. However, authorities will continue to investigate possible terrorism out of caution.

The powerful blast blew out nearly the entire bottom floor, officials said. There were early reports that a car had crashed into the building, but that turned out not to be the case.

Children at a day care across the street from the building were evacuated. No children were hurt, officials said.

Authorities said they are not actively seeking a suspect.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Dashcam catches testy exchange after deputy pulls over constable
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Teen allegedly kidnapped and assaulted getting off school bus
Homeowner fighting HOA to keep his work van in his driveway
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Like a 'Bombshell': Houston bar brawl sends chairs flying
'Most wanted' list of RodeoHouston 2019 performers
Show More
Police officer hailed a hero after saving drowning boy
Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks
Postal worker allegedly maced dog out of fear
Woman named 'Unsung Hero' for rescuing animals during Hurricane Harvey
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
More News