When Carlos Correa said he kept a picture of a car submerged beneath the floodwater from Harvey in his locker to remind him of who the Astros were playing for, it made an impression. He was also playing to show people a history devoid of a World Series win could be changed through perseverance.Julie Cowan, 78, remains out of her Dickinson home because of the flood. She watched the series at her daughter's house."Everything they went through to get there," she said. "It was a distraction to the recovery we're going through, but it also gives you hope."Call it the World Series effect for so many in the region still digging out from the aftermath of one of the worst floods on record.Cowan is a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. The building is still undergoing major repairs, so mass is held in the Knights of Columbus Hall, which didn't take on water.Michael Dunn is a parishioner and helps run the Hall."I think it created hope," Hall said. "Look at how long it took the Astros to win a World Series. Hope and faith, and our community is strong with those two things. It took politics out of conversation and we were all one -- supporting the same team."Tony Davis sees it as a lesson in overcoming obstacles."They were down and they came back and ended up winning the World Series," Davis said.Perhaps the Astros inspired Harvey victims, or they inspired the team."I think there should be a huge celebration for the Astros," said Julie Cowman. "I would tell them thank you, for making me part of this. And it happened when we can appreciate it, when things are starting to get a little bit better."