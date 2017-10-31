The thrill of an Astros World Series run, but the hearts of many fans with New Yorkers."It's just so much going on our emotions are out of sync," said Luis Rivera.The images from lower Manhattan are difficult to look at. Houston resident Clint McDowell said, "It's a shock but then again it's no surprise almost. It's sad."Many Astros fans say they aren't going to let it stop them from heading out and cheering on their team."I hope it doesn't change the way people live their lives because you can't live in fear of whackos," said Austin Gottron, of Austin.Professor Geoffrey Corn with South Texas College of Law says law enforcement has a list of questions to answer. Number one, are there other immediate targets?"The priority right now for law enforcement is to make sure this was isolated and there's not some conspiracy or network where there are going to be other incidents like that," said Professor Corn.He added that law enforcement will work to determine if the man responsible for the attack was inspired by a radical interpretation of Islam or operating under the direction of a foreign terrorist organization.While many fans are following through with their evening plans, some say they will be more observant."Being in downtown and just kind of seeing the pictures in New York and being here, you do kind of second guess how you go about your business," said Luis Rivera.