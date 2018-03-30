Arctic blast heads for Eastern U.S. on holiday weekend

MAX GOLEMBO
The severe weather pattern that dumped more than 10 inches of rain in parts of Texas and Louisiana is now heading east toward Florida.

In the Northern Plains and Great Lakes region, another winter storm is forming that could bring half a foot of snow to the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan over the next 24 hours. Six states have winter weather alerts this morning.

Snow already is falling in the Dakotas this morning. It's expected to spread eastward later tonight, with the heaviest accumulation stretching from North Dakota to Michigan. Some areas may get as much as 9 inches.

An arctic blast will chase behind the storm system throughout the Midwest and Great Lakes, pushing Sunday morning wind chills to below zero in some parts.

That core of cold air will slide into the Northeast by Monday, pushing wind chills in Boston into the teens and in New York into the lower 20s.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Stunning video shows deadly gunfight with Pasadena officer
Houston megachurch pastor's lawyer to address fraud charges
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Police: Officer shot and killed by man pretending to be cop
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Rockets center Clint Capela a rising star on team
Judge accused of stealing woman's underwear from neighbor
Caught on video: Woman chases down purse snatching suspect
Show More
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings
Digital Deal of the Day
'Impressive beyond words': Texas governor visits the Taj Mahal
All clear given at Baylor University after suspect scare
Full of joy! Watch boy try wheelchair swing for the first time
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos